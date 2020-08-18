Fast News

Special Tribunal for Lebanon judges are ruling on a case against four Hezbollah members charged with conspiracy to kill former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al Hariri some 15 years after his assassination.

This file photo shows workers as they install a poster depicting Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al Hariri in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. February 12, 2010. (Mohamed Azakir / Reuters)

The main defendant in the trial of four men charged with conspiracy to kill former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al Hariri has been found guilty in the deadly truck bombing assassination.

As an hours-long reading of the verdict got under way, judges for the Special Tribunal for Lebanon said they were "satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt" that the evidence showed that Salim Jamil Ayyash was as a member of Hezbollah and used "one of six mobiles used by the assassination team."

The judges were yet to rule on Ayyash's guilt or innocence on charges including committing a terrorist attack and homicide.

"The evidence also established that Mr Ayyash had affiliation with Hezbollah," said Judge Micheline Braidy, reading a summary of the 2,600-page verdict.

The verdict is against Ayyash and three others, also believed to be Hezbollah members, who face charges of conspiracy to carry out the 2005 bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others.

The four men are on trial in absentia at the court in the Netherlands.

Judges said they had however found no evidence that the leadership of Hezbollah or the Syrian government had played a part in the attack that left 21 others dead. Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the February 14, 2005 bombing.

The judges in the Special Tribunal for Lebanon are shredding the prosecution's case against the 4 Hezbollah members accused in the killing of Rafic Hariri. A $1 billion, 10-year old investigation into a 15 year-old crime. Final verdict still to come though. — Liz Sly (@LizSly) August 18, 2020

No direct involvement of Syria or Hezbollah leadership

Earlier the tribunal said there's no evidence that the leadership of the Iran-backed Shia group Hezbollah, or the Syrian government, were involved in the 2005 bombing that killed Hariri.

"The trial chamber is of the view that Syria and Hezbollah may have had motives to eliminate Mr Hariri and his political allies, however, there is no evidence that the Hezbollah leadership had any involvement in Mr Hariri's murder and there is no direct evidence of Syrian involvement," said Judge David Re, reading a 150-page summary of the court's 2,600-page decision.

Hariri, a Sunni Muslim billionaire, had close ties with the United States, Western, and Sunni Gulf Arab allies, and was seen as a threat to Iranian and Syrian influence in Lebanon. He led efforts to rebuild Beirut following the 1975-1990 civil war.

The verdict on Tuesday comes as Lebanon is still reeling from the aftermath of a huge explosion that killed 178 people this month and from an economic meltdown that has shattered their lives.

Hariri's assassination plunged Lebanon into what was then its worst crisis since the war, setting the stage for years of confrontation between rival political forces.

Hezbollah denies involvement

The Iran-backed Shia group Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the February 14, 2005 bombing.

'International Justice Defeats Intimidation' read a headline in Lebanon's an Nahar daily with a caricature of the slain Hariri's face looking at a mushroom cloud over the devastated city, with a caption:

"May you also (get justice)", referring to an investigation that could unveil the cause of the blast.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that if any members of the movement were convicted, the group would stand by their innocence.

READ MORE: Lebanese leaders 'disappointing' on reform, amid second wave of infections

The judgment harks back to an event that changed the face of the Middle East, with Hariri's assassination triggering a wave of demonstrations that pushed Syrian forces out of Lebanon after 30 years.

First international court to probe terrorist crimes

The court is billed as the world's first international tribunal set up to probe terrorist crimes, and it has cost at least $600 million since it opened its doors in 2009 following a UN Security Council resolution.

But the tribunal faces doubts over its credibility with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah refusing to hand over the defendants, and the case relying almost entirely on mobile phone records.

Nasrallah last week warned the powerful movement would ignore the verdict by the court based in Leidschendam just outside The Hague, saying "we do not feel concerned by the STL's decisions."

Meanwhile, the slain former prime minister's son Saad Hariri, himself a former premier, is said to be in The Hague for the verdict.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the judgment "will be delivered from the courtroom with partial virtual participation" the court said.

#Lebanon's ex-PM Hariri off to The Hague to attend tomorrow's @STLebanon verdict on the assassination of his father https://t.co/g7lUqtiFwt — Alex Rowell (@alexjrowell) August 17, 2020

'Terrorist act'

The four defendants went on trial in 2014 on charges including the "intentional homicide" of Hariri and 21 others, attempted homicide of 226 people wounded in the bombing, and conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.

Ayyash, 56, is accused of leading the team that carried out the bombing, which involved a truck packed full of explosives that detonated near Hariri's motorcade.

Assad Sabra, 43, and Hussein Oneissi, 46, allegedly sent a fake video to the Al Jazeera news channel claiming responsibility on behalf of a made-up group.

Hassan Habib Merhi, 54, is accused of general involvement in the plot.

The alleged mastermind of the bombing, Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine, was indicted by the court but is believed to have been killed in the Damascus area in May 2016.

The surviving suspects face life imprisonment if convicted, although sentencing will be carried out at a later date.

If the four are convicted and not present, the court will issue arrest warrants, a court spokesman said.

Both the prosecution and defence can appeal the judgment and sentence, while if a defendant is eventually arrested he can request a retrial.

The website of the UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon shows the pictures of four men wanted for the assassination of statesman Rafik Hariri in this screen capture. August 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Hizbullah Nasrallah says court is politicized & denies killing Hariri - a few days ago he reiterated “we are not concerned w/ verdict; if our brothers are unjustly sentences as we expect we will maintain their innocence” #tribunal #Beirut — Zeina Khodr (@ZeinakhodrAljaz) August 18, 2020

Hariri seen as 'severe threat' to Syria's influence

Prosecutors said during the trial that Hariri was assassinated because he was perceived to be a "severe threat" to Syrian control of the country.

Hariri was Lebanon's Sunni premier until his resignation in 2004 over Syria's role as a power-broker in the country.

The case was "circumstantial" but "compelling", prosecutors said, resting on mobile phone records allegedly showing the suspects conducting intense surveillance of Hariri from just after his resignation until minutes before the blast.

Observers have voiced fears that the verdict, whichever way it goes, could spark violence on the streets in Lebanon when it is announced.

Since its inception "the court has been widely contested," said Karim Bitar, professor of international relations in Paris and Beirut.

"Some have questioned its legitimacy, some have questioned whether this justice would not be selective," he said.

Michael Young of Carnegie Middle East Center wrote recently that the verdicts “will seem like little more than a postscript to an out-of-print book.”

“The UN investigation was glowingly referred to once as a mechanism to end impunity. It has proven to be exactly the contrary,” Young wrote, saying those believed to have carried out the assassination “risk almost nothing today.”

READ MORE: Who is responsible for the Beirut disaster?

Tuesday's verdict comes as thousands of Beirut's residents have expressed anger at the authorities after the blast, triggered by a warehouse fire that set off large amounts of stored ammonium nitrate.

The disaster led to the Lebanese government's resignation and compounded Lebanon's severe economic crisis.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordindly

Source: TRTWorld and agencies