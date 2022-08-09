Fast News

The Palestinian envoy to the UN told the UN Security Council that Israel’s three-day aggression was "unprovoked and unjustified".

Smoke and flames rise around the area as a result of Israeli air strikes over Rafah, located in the southern Gaza, on August 07, 2022. (AA)

Palestine has urged the international community to provide protection in the wake of recent Israeli attacks on besieged Gaza that left 46 Palestinians dead.

The Palestinian envoy to the UN told the UN Security Council on Monday that it was an ''unprovoked and unjustified'' aggression.

''It’s real reason is barely veiled: the upcoming Israeli election and the desperation to appeal and appease the extremists,'' said Riyad Mansour. ''We need protection. Our civilians are entitled to protection. Our children deserve protection.''

''Do you know how it feels to be powerless? To be unable to provide any protection to your child?... To survive one war and wait for the next onslaught?'' he added.

The appeal came after an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire to end three days of Israeli air strikes on Gaza and retaliatory rocket fire.

The UN welcomed the truce, but warned it was fragile.

''Any resumption of hostilities will only have devastating consequences for Palestinians and Israelis and make any political progress elusive,'' said the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland.

He said efforts to reach the truce helped prevent the outbreak of a full-scale war and allowed for the delivery of badly needed humanitarian relief for the people in Gaza.

He also welcomed the reopening of the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossing points by the Israeli authorities, which allowed a total of 23 fuel trucks to enter Gaza, enabling the enclave’s power plant to resume operations.

Implementation of ceasefire

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said Israel was defending itself from what he called ''terrorist attacks” and ''deliberate'' rocket attacks.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called on both parties to fully implement the ceasefire and said the US was working seriously to prevent further violence.

During the escalation, 46 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children, and over 360 injured.

Hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed, and 70 Israelis were injured by Palestinian group Islamic Jihad's rocket attacks, according to the UN.

Source: AA