Twenty-three year old Ahmed al Saadi has been killed by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp as the Israeli army carried out a raid on a suspected shooter.

Islamic Jihad movement confirmed that the Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces was a member of its armed wing. (AA)

A young Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said five other Palestinians were injured when Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Saturday.

The Israeli army said that Palestinian gunmen allegedly opened fire at soldiers operating in Jenin and other nearby villages.

Islamic Jihad movement confirmed that the Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces was a member of its armed wing, Saraya al Quds Brigades.

In a statement, the Palestinian group said Ahmed al Saadi, 23, was killed “while doing his duty in fighting the enemy.”

Home demolition

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces raided the Jenin camp and laid a siege around the house of Raad Hazem, the man suspected of carrying out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday, in which three Israelis were killed.

Israeli soldiers demanded Hazem’s family vacate the house before demolishing the building, according to witnesses.

It was during this raid that al Saadi was killed by Israeli forces.

Israeli authorities usually demolish the house of suspected Palestinian attackers as a punishment.

