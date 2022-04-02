Insight

The bloodshed comes amid heightened tensions ahead of the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, that has seen violence spiral in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Last year during Ramadan, clashes that flared between Israeli forces and Palestinians visiting Al Aqsa mosque in occupied East Jerusalem led to 11 days of devastating conflict. (AFP)

Three Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Israel’s domestic intelligence service Shin Bet said in a statement published by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Saturday that four Israeli soldiers were also injured, including one seriously.

Shin Bet said Israeli forces responded to fire by the three Palestinians during an operation to arrest them, leading to their death.

The statement accused the three of carrying out a recent shooting attack in the city of Tulkarm and of harbouring plans “to carry out more attacks in the near future."

Shin Bet said weapons and hand grenades were allegedly found in their car.

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, confirmed the death of the three, saying they were group members.

It identified the three as Saeb Abhara, 30, Khalil Tawalbeh, 24, and Saif Abu Libdeh, 25, saying they died as a result of “a treacherous Zionist assassination”.

An official with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told Anadolu news agency that Israeli forces seized the bodies of the three dead Palestinians.

