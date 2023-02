Fast News

Tensions have mounted for months as Israel has ramped up nightly arrest raids against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. (Reuters Archive)

A Palestinian teen has been killed during an Israeli militry raid in a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Tuesday's death was the latest in an almost year-long surge in Israeli military raids into occupied Palestinian territory along with increasingly discriminatory policies toward Palestinians.

Israeli forces said they carried out military raids across the occupied West Bank overnight and alleged that during an operation in the Faraa refugee camp, a person approached troops with an explosive device. The Israeli army said that soldiers shot the person.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that during the raid local residents clashed with Israeli soldiers, who shot at them in response.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Mahmoud al Aydi, 17, died from a bullet wound to the head.

Tensions have mounted for months as Israel has ramped up nightly arrest raids in the occupied West Bank, which were prompted by a rise in Palestinian resistance movements across the occupied territory last spring.

Entrenching occupation

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year in the occupied West Bank and occupied east Jerusalem, making it the deadliest year in the Palestinian territories since 2004, according to figures by Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

At least 48 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year.

Israel says that most of those killed have been armed fighters but others — including youths protesting the incursions and other people not involved in confrontations — have also been killed.

Israel says the military raids are meant to dismantle armed networks and thwart future attacks while the Palestinians view them as further entrenchment of Israel’s open-ended, 55-year illegal occupation.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war.

