Five Palestinians have been injured in a confrontation with the Israeli army that demolished the homes of two Palestinian prisoners in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian prisoners, Youssef Assi and Yahya Marei, were accused by Israeli authorities of carrying out a shooting on April 29, killing a security guard in the Ariel settlement.

Tensions came to a boil as Israeli forces entered the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit Governorate for the demolition.

At least five civilians were injured by rubber bullets and dozens of others suffered suffocation due to tear gas shelling by the Israeli forces.

Israel usually demolishes the homes of Palestinians who are suspected of carrying out attacks.

Human rights organisations condemn such action as "collective punishment", which is illegal under international humanitarian law.

Source: AA