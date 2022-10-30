Fast News

Scores of Palestinians also staged a rally in Gaza City to protest the policy of medical neglect in Israeli jails.

At least 10 Palestinian vehicles were damaged in attacks by Israeli settlers, activists say. (Mamoun Wazwaz / AA)

A general strike paralysed the occupied West Bank city of Hebron amid Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian property.

All shops closed doors on Sunday in response to a call by the Palestinian Fatah group to stage a strike in the city, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Manal Daana, an activist working with the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem , told Anadolu Agency that at least 10 Palestinian vehicles were damaged in attacks by Israeli settlers.

She said Israeli settlers also opened fire on several Palestinian houses. No injuries were reported.

On Saturday, an Israeli settler was killed and two others were injured in an attack in the Kiryat Arba settlement in Hebron. Palestinians say the attack was a response to escalating settler attacks on their homes and property in the city.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are considered illegal.

Medical neglect

Meanwhile, scores of Palestinians staged a rally in Gaza City to protest the policy of medical neglect in Israeli jails.

“The rally aims to shed the spotlight on the medical neglect facing Palestinian prisoners, especially female detainees,” Tamer al Za'aneen, a spokesman for the Muhjat Al Quds Association for Martyrs, Wounded and Prisoners, an NGO, told Anadolu Agency.

He cited as an example the lack of medics to deal with health problems facing female detainees in Israeli prisons.

The spokesman called on international human rights groups to make regular visits to Israeli prisons to check on the conditions of Palestinians held by Israel.

Car-ramming attack

Also on Sunday, five Israeli soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack near Jericho city in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli authorities.

Police and the army said in statements that a Palestinian driver rammed his car into soldiers at two locations south of Jericho before he was shot.

According to Israeli media, the attacker was listed in serious condition.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies