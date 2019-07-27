Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the air raids wounded 43 others in Idlib buffer zone. Separately, a suicide bomber killed six regime soldiers in southern Daraa province.

A member of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) carries the body of a child at the site of a reported air strike on the town of Ariha, in the south of Syria's Idlib province on July 27, 2019. (AFP)

Regime air strikes on Saturday killed 12 civilians in northwest Syria, where ramped up attacks by regime and its ally Russia have claimed the lives of hundreds since late April, a war monitor said.

In a separate incident in southern Daraa province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (or SOHR) said a suicide bomber killed six regime soldiers.

Two children were among the 11 civilians killed in air raids on the Idlib town of Ariha, SOHR said, adding the attack wounded 28 others.

Two residential buildings in Ariha were hit by raids, in the second such attack on the town this week, the Britain-based monitor's head Rami Abdul Rahman said.

Bombardment by the regime forces on other parts of the Idlib region killed another civilian on Saturday and wounded 15 others, the monitor said.

Bomber kills six regime troops

Also on Saturday, a suicide bomber killed six regime soldiers in the southern province of Daraa, in a rare deadly attack against the cradle of the uprising that sparked Syria's war, SOHR said.

The bomber, who was riding a motorcycle, blew himself up at a military checkpoint killing the six soldiers and wounding several other people, the monitor said.

Syria's regime-run news agency SANA also reported a suicide bombing but said it happened during an "army raid" that targeted "terrorists", a term used by authorities to describe rebels and militants.

Buffer zone deal violation

Idlib and parts of the neighbouring provinces of Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia are under the control of Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a militant group led by Syria's former al Qaeda affiliate, and other rebel groups.

The region is supposed to be protected from a massive regime offensive by a September buffer zone deal, but it has come under increasing bombardment by the regime and its Russian ally over the past three months.

Over 100 civilians killed in 10 days

The latest bombardment came a day after the UN condemned attacks at civilians, saying over 100 people have been killed in the past 10 days.

Air strikes by the Syrian regime and its allies on schools, hospitals, markets and bakeries have killed at least 103 civilians in the past 10 days, including 26 children, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.

Over the past three months, the offensive has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes or temporary shelters to seek refuge near the border with Turkey and has killed hundreds of civilians, according to war monitoring groups.

Both the Syrian regime and its Russian ally, whose air power has been critical to Damascus' military gains in recent years, deny targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

The war in Syria has killed more than 400,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-regime protests.

