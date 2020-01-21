Fast News

Seven children are among those killed in Idlib and Aleppo air raids, a war monitor and an aid agency says.

Wreckage of a houses are seen after Russian forces carried out air strikes over at al Jinah village in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, on January 20, 2020. (AA)

Russian air strikes on several locations in northern Syria on Tuesday killed at least 12 civilians, including seven children, a war monitoring group said.

Two of the victims were killed in a southeastern area of Idlib province, while the other 10 died in a western region of neighbouring Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The victims included nine members of a single-family, six of whom were children, in Kafr Taal in Aleppo province, according to White Helmets. Another child was killed in Aleppo's Takad village.

"Over the past three days, the bombardment on Idlib and its surroundings, including in western Aleppo, has been exclusively Russian," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The recent casualties came after a report from Syria's Response Coordination Group which said that the regime and its backer Russia conducted over 300 air strikes in Idlib, resulting in the deaths of around 50 civilians, including children and women.

Although the Russian Defence Ministry announced that a ceasefire went into effect as of January 9, the regime and Iranian-backed groups maintained ground attacks on the opposition-held city.

On January 10, Turkey announced that a new ceasefire in Idlib rocked by violence would start on January 12.

Violations of Sochi, Astana agreements

Located in northwestern Syria next to Turkey's borderline, Idlib has been a fortress for opposition forces and anti-regime armed groups since the eruption of the bloody civil war in 2011.

The city population has climbed to a whopping four million due to domestic migration in the city centre amid intense attacks.

Turkey, Russia, and Iran held meetings in Astana city of Kazakhstan in 2017 and announced that Idlib and neighbouring cities, eastern Ghouta region of capital Damascus and southern regions, namely Daraa and Quneitra cities, would be de-escalation zones.

However, the Assad regime and Iranian-backed terror groups launched attacks in violation of the agreements and, thanks to Russian air support, gained control of all these territories with the exception of Idlib city.

The aggression continued after September 17, 2018, when Turkey and Russia held Sochi meetings in a bid to halt attacks, which have caused at least 1.3 million civilians to migrate towards the Turkish border while some 1,600 civilians were killed in bombardments.

'Seizing Idlib'

The head of Syria's White Helmets on Tuesday said the Syrian regime sought to capture Idlib through forced evacuations.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Raed al Saleh said: "The ceasefire in Idlib seems to be collapsed...the regime attempts to seize Idlib through evacuation."

He said the international community remained silent to the suffering of those being bombed to death in Idlib city.

The regime and allies' aggression in southern Idlib have recently triggered forced migration of some 350,000 civilians, he stressed, adding: "Over a million civilians have fled their houses in Idlib since April 2019."

Saleh said a humanitarian disaster was imminent in Idlib city if the regime and allies maintained attacks.

He also said the locals are so desperate that they did not even dream about returning.

The aid organisations have had difficulty in meeting the needs of locals and hundreds of thousands of civilians were in dire need of humanitarian assistance, Saleh added.

