The opposition, backed by Turkish forces, entered Nairab in Idlib province where heavy fighting continues. The Syrian regime had captured Nairab on February 3.

Members of Syria's opposition National Liberation Front remotely-fire a rocket at a position near the village of Nairab, about 14 kilometres southeast of the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria, amid clashes with government forces on February 20, 2020. (AFP)

The Syrian opposition, backed by Turkish military forces, has launched an operation against the Bashar al Assad regime in Idlib.

Opposition forces‚ who are fighting to re-take areas earlier captured by the regime, entered Nairab town on Thursday. Heavy fighting is being reported.

The Turkey-backed Syrian opposition destroyed a regime tank and an armoured personnel carrier in the ensuing clashes. They also seized one tank.

The Syrian regime had captured Nairab village on February 3.





This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies