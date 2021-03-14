Fast News

Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Turkish troops in the region "have been alerted” and the developments are being followed.

Turkey's National Defense Ministry said civilian casualties have been reported after missiles were fired from Syrian regime-controlled Kuweires airport in Aleppo. (AA)

Ballistic missiles fired from Syrian regime-controlled Kuweires airport in Aleppo have targeted civilian settlements and parking lots for fuel tankers in northern Jarablus and Al Bab districts, with civilian casualties reported, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said.

"After the firing started in the [Operation] Euphrates Shield area and civilians were targeted, a notification was sent to the Russian Federation side to stop the shooting [by the Syrian regime], and the determined targets were put under fire," the ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

The ministry also emphasised that the Turkish troops in the region "have been alerted” and the developments are being followed.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria on August 24, 2016 to eliminate Daesh and other terrorists and help facilitate the safe and voluntary return of Syrians to their homes.

The operation lasted 216 days and ended on March 29, 2017.

During the operation, more than 2,600 Daesh terrorists were killed and 413 terrorists neutralised. Jarablus, Al Rai, Dabiq, Qabasin and Al Bab were all liberated from terrorists.

The other two successful anti-terror operations that Turkey has launched since 2016 across its border in northern Syria are Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

