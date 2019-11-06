Fast News

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the capture of the Daesh terrorist leader's wife while speaking to a group of students in Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves during his party's parliamentary group meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, on November 5, 2019. (ADEM ALTAN / AFP)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey captured one wife of slain Daesh group leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

Erdogan's announcement came more than a week after the former Daesh leader killed himself during a raid by US special forces.

"The US said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this," Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University.

"But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn't make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria."

A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi's sister, her husband and daughter.

The Daesh leader was killed in a US special forces raid in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, just across the border from Turkey.

"The arrest of al Baghdadi's sister is yet another example of the success of our counter-terrorism operations," Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communications director, said on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies