The Turkish Defence Ministry said at least 13 civilians were killed and some 20 others injured in the attack which targeted a marketplace in the district center of Tal Abyad.

A marketplace in northern Syria’s Tal Abyad district was targeted by YPG/PKK terrorists, killing at least 13 civilians, on November 2, 2019. (AA)

Turkey strongly condemned the YPG/PKK terror attack which claimed the lives of at least 13 civilians in Tal Abyad, Syria on Saturday.

“We harshly condemn the inhumane attack of the bloody PKK/YPG terrorists who carried out a bomb attack against the innocent civilians of Tal Abyad who could return to their homes and lands as a result of Operation Peace Spring and we call on all countries to take a stand against this brutal terror group,” the National Defense Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry said, citing the initial reports, at least 13 civilians were killed and some 20 others injured in the attack which targeted a marketplace in the district center of Tal Abyad.

The statement wished Allah’s mercy upon the dead and speedy recovery for the injured.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also condemned the attack.

“The attack targeting innocent civilians in Tal Abyad should serve as a lesson to those who provide shelter to the YPG terrorist organisation and justify its actions,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

He added the “heinous attack” proves that Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria is right and timely.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that those who support the YPG terror group are the responsible for the attack.

The Tal Abyad attack shows the YPG is back to its classic methods.



Those who support this group are among the responsible for this and similar attacks in the future.



Turkey’s Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin decried the attack and said on Twitter: “This shows once again the true face of this terrorist organisation.

The attack in a market place in Tal Abyad by the YPG terrorists today killed 13 and injured 20 people.



This shows once again the true face of this terrorist organization.



The YPG/PKK terrorists continue attacks in Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn districts despite pulling out of areas under a deal reached by Turkey and the US on October 17.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Source: AA