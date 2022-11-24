Insight

UN rights chief Volker Turk says Iran is in a full-fledged human rights crisis and calls for an independent and transparent investigative process into alleged violations of human rights.

In his first appearance before the Human Rights Council since taking up his role, Turk said persistent impunity for human rights violations remained one of the major challenges in Iran, further fuelling discontent and distrust. (Marwan Ali / AP)

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has sought an end to the "unnecessary" use of force against protesters in Iran, at an urgent meeting of the Human Rights Council.

The UN's top rights body held a specially-convened session on Thursday to discuss whether to launch a high-level international investigation into the deadly crackdown on mass protests rocking Iran.

Turk, in his first appearance before the council since taking up his role, said Iran was mired in a full-fledged human rights crisis.

"The unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end," he said.

"The old methods and the fortress mentality of those who wield power simply don't work. In fact, they only aggravate the situation. We are now in a full-fledged human rights crisis."

Turk said people from across Iranian society were clamouring for change, showing incredible courage.

"I urge the government and those in power to listen," he said.

Tehran responded by saying that Western countries "lack the moral credibility" to criticise Iran.

Call for investigation

Turk said "the security forces... have used live ammunition, birdshot and other metal pellets, tear gas and batons."

"According to reliable sources, a conservative estimate of the death toll so far stands at over 300, including at least 40 children. This is unacceptable," Turk said.

"From what we could gather, around 14,000 people, including children, have so far been arrested in the context of the protests. This is a staggering number," he added.

Turk said persistent impunity for human rights violations remained one of the major challenges in Iran, further fuelling discontent and distrust.

"I therefore call for independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes into alleged violations of human rights, consistent with international standards," he said.

Turk called "on the authorities... to release all those arrested for peacefully protesting, as well as ––crucially –– to impose a moratorium on the death penalty."

