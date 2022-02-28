Fast News

The extension of the arms embargo in Yemen will not change things much on the ground, a diplomatic source says. (AP)

The UN Security Council has voted to extend to all of Yemen's Houthi rebels an arms embargo that until now targeted only some leaders of the militia group.

Yemen has been embroiled since 2014 in a war between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Monday's resolution backed by the UAE was adopted with 11 votes in favour and four abstentions.

Russia, which is close to Iran, voted in favour of the resolution targeting the rebels.

Last week the UAE, which joined China and India in abstaining on a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said the vote was a “forgone conclusion” while calling for an immediate halt to hostilities.

The latest resolution states that the Houthi rebels in their entirety will now be subject to an arms embargo first declared in 2015 on some of their leaders.

While important politically, the extension of the arms embargo will not change things much on the ground in the war itself, a diplomatic source said.

