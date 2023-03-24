Fast News

One US contractor was killed and five servicemen were wounded after an "Iranian" drone attack targeted American facilities in northeastern Syria, Pentagon says.

Pentagon assesses that Iranian militias are behind the attack. (Reuters Archive)

The US military has said it carried out precision air strikes in eastern Syria in response to a drone attack that killed one American contractor and injured five US service personnel.

A Department of Defense statement said on Thursday the US contractor had been killed and the others wounded "after a one-way unmanned aerial vehicle struck a maintenance facility on a Coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria."

Another US contractor was also injured in the UAV attack, the Pentagon said, adding that the US intelligence community "assessed the UAV to be of Iranian origin."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that at the direction of President Joe Biden, he had authorised "precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps."

"The air strikes were conducted in response to today's attack as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC," he added.

Hundreds of US troops are in Syria as part of a coalition fighting against remnants of the Daesh group and have frequently been targeted in attacks by militia groups.

The US troops support the YPG/PKK under the name of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a tool to fight Daesh in the region.

PKK is listed as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US, the EU and regional powers.

READ MORE: US 'continues to give' military training to YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

#BREAKING: The US military carried out "precision airstrikes" in Syria on after five US service members and a contractor were injured in a suspecred Iranaian suicide drone attack earlier today. pic.twitter.com/QvsD63D70B — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) March 24, 2023

Drone attacks

The Pentagon said two of the service members injured on Thursday were treated onsite, while the three other troops and one US contractor were medically evacuated to Iraq.

"As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing," Austin said.

When the strikes were announced, Biden had already travelled to Canada, where he is set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address Parliament.

Last August, Biden ordered similar retaliatory strikes in the oil-rich Syrian province of Deir Ezzor after several drones targeted a coalition outpost, without causing any casualties.

That attack came the same day that Iranian state media announced a Revolutionary Guard general had been killed days earlier while "on a mission in Syria as a military adviser."

Iran says it has deployed its forces in Syria at the invitation of Damascus and only as advisers.

The IRGC is the ideological arm of the Iranian military and is blacklisted as a terrorist group by the United States.

READ MORE: US, Jordan in talks to prevent Iran ‘takeover’ in southern Syria

Source: TRTWorld and agencies