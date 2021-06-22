Fast News

Websites that appear to have been abruptly taken offline by US authorities include state television English-language arm Press TV. Others include Yemeni Houthi rebels' Al Masirah satellite news channel.

Each news website displayed a single page with a statement that it "has been seized by the United States Government." (Screenshot/Press TV)

US law enforcement has seized control of the websites of two Iranian state-controlled news groups, Press TV and Al Alam, and of the Al Masirah TV channel of Yemen's Houthis, statements posted on the websites showed.

Each site had displayed a single page on Tuesday with a statement that it "has been seized by the United States Government" and making reference to US sanctions laws, accompanied by the seal of the FBI and the US Department of Commerce.

Iran said the state-linked news websites were seized by US government under unclear circumstances.

US officials have not acknowledged role in the seizure of websites.

Last year, United States seized 92 domain names that it said were "unlawfully" used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "to engage in a global disinformation campaign."

"This important work will continue. Iran cannot be allowed to hide behind fake news sites. If Iran wants to be heard using US facilities, it must reveal its true colours," the US Justice Department had said.





This is developing story and will be updated

Websites of Iran's Press TV and Al Masirah go offline with a notice saying "domain has been seized by US government" pic.twitter.com/XKNjkB9eOa — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 22, 2021

Source: AFP