The United States during talks this week made clear its opposition to Israel's building of illegal Jewish settlements on occupied land, a senior Israeli official has said.

Asked if the US side had raised the issue during the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top officials in Washington, the Israeli official told reporters, "Yes."

"They raised it, and not in a 'Great job, guys, go ahead'" way, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden's administration has emphasised it opposes further expansion of illegal Jewish settlements.

A senior Biden administration official this month said Israel is well aware of the administration's view of the need to refrain from actions that could be seen as "provocative" and undermine efforts to achieve a long-elusive two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

