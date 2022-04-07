Fast News

President Mansour Hadi creates Presidential Leadership Council that will run the Arab country's politics, military affairs and security during the transitional period.

President Hadi has transferred his power to the newly established Presidential Leadership Council that will run the country's foreign policy. (AA Archive)

Yemen's President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi has relieved Vice President Ali Mohsen al Ahmar from his post and established a Presidential Leadership Council that will run the country's key affairs including politics and the military.

The new body will assume the duties of both the president and his deputy, the poor Arab country's information minister said on a live broadcast early on Thursday.

The council will run the nation's politics, military affairs and security during the transitional period, according to a statement.

During this period the council should follow a balanced foreign policy that serves Yemen's interests and secures its independence and sovereignty, it added.

Ramadan ceasefire

A fragile two-month truce brokered by the United Nations in a war-torn country has given people just a glimmer of hope as they continue to struggle for survival.

The internationally recognised government, supported by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been locked in a violent power struggle since 2014 when the insurgents seized the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

Yemen, long the poorest country in the Arab world, has also been battered by what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of the country's 30 million people now dependent on aid.

