Fast News

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to be Tuchel’s replacement.

Former Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel on December 13, 2020 (Reuters)

French Ligue 1 football champions Paris Saint Germain have sacked German coach Thomas Tuchel, French paper L'Equipe and German paper Bild reported.

Tuchel's playing career ended at age 25, as a result of a chronic knee cartilage injury, and in 2000, he began his coaching career.

Tuchel won six trophies including Ligue 1 titles during his 2.5 year stint at Parc de Princes.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to be Tuchel's replacement.

Le Paris-SG a décidé de se séparer de son entraîneur Thomas Tuchel, à six mois de la fin de son contrat > https://t.co/zuY59vzPBu pic.twitter.com/pOs01Dalpx — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) December 24, 2020

End of the year results

Lyon cruised past Nantes 3-0 on Wednesday to take top spot in Ligue 1 heading into the winter break from Lille, despite Burak Yilmaz's late strike earning the previous leaders victory at Montpellier.

Rudi Garcia's Lyon lead Lille on goal difference, by just one goal, with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain one point further adrift after thrashing Strasbourg 4-0 at the Parc des Princes.

It is the first time Lyon have been top at Christmas since the 2008/09 season, when their run of seven straight titles was ultimately ended by Bordeaux.

Source: Reuters