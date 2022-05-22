Fast News

VakifBank beat Italian club Carraro Imoco Conegliano 3-1 in the final.

VakifBank Istanbul has won the 2022 CEV Women's Champions League Volley by beating Italian club Carraro Imoco Conegliano 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21) in the final.

Brazilian hitter Gabriela Braga Guimaraes and Swedish player Isabelle Haak carried the Istanbul team to victory on Sunday, with 22 and 19 points, respectively, at the Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

2021-2022 sezonunda elde ettiği üstün başarıları Voleybol Kadınlar CEV Şampiyonlar Ligi Şampiyonu olarak taçlandıran @VakifBankSK Kadın Voleybol Takımı’nı şahsım ve milletim adına en içten dileklerimle tebrik ediyorum. 🇹🇷🏐 pic.twitter.com/rLW136rH5i — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) May 22, 2022

Italian player Paola Ogechi Egonu's 38-point performance was not enough for the reigning champions, Imoco Volley, to come out on top.

VakifBank Istanbul bagged their fifth CEV Women's Champions League title with this victory.

Source: AA