US tennis star Williams had not won a match since reaching the second round at the Australian Open in February but has shown she is far from finished upon her return to a favourite place, advancing to Wimbledon’s second round.

Venus Williams celebrates winning women's singles first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on day two of Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2021. (AP)

Five-times champion Venus Williams, playing as a wildcard in her 23rd Wimbledon, has showed vintage form to beat Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-5 4-6 6-3 and reach the second round.

The oldest woman in the draw at 41, Williams had not won a match since reaching the second round at the Australian Open in February but showed she was far from finished on her return to a favourite place.

The Court Three clash of veterans, one of several held over due to rain on Monday, was the 271st victory of a remarkable Grand Slam career for Williams and, despite serving 10 aces, did not come easy.

41 years old and she's still out here fighting 💪@venuseswilliams gets her first #Wimbledon singles victory since 2018 to reach the second round pic.twitter.com/hNidu4FYGO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

The American had powered to a 5-1 lead in the final set but then wobbled as Buzarnescu, 33, saved a match point and came back to 5-3.

The Romanian failed to convert three break points in the final game, but saved another match point, before Williams made sure of victory at the third attempt.

Williams' next opponent will be Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who beat Sweden's Rebecca Peterson 6-2 6-1.

Source: Reuters