Severely wounded Turkish soldiers were brought to hospitals for their treatment, says Governor of southern Hatay province Rahmi Dogan.

Turkish soldiers at a military observation post in the town of Binnish in Syria’s Idlib province on February 14, 2020. (AFP)

A Syrian regime air strike killed 29 Turkish soldiers in country's Idlib province, a Turkish official said.

Soldiers who were severely wounded in the attack by Syrian regime, were being treated at hospitals in Turkey, said Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan.

The governor also said 36 wounded are in the hospitals in the country's southern province Hatay.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called an emergency security meeting in Ankara following the Syrian regime air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by telephone following the attack.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 1,709 regime elements in operations in Idlib since February 10, 2020.

Turkey's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun reminded the deadline for Syrian regime to take their forces behind Turkish observation posts in Idlib:

"Time is running out! The murderous regime has attacked civilians and our soldiers on the ground. We have & will continue to respond. If these attacks continue, we are moving forward with our plans to stop the regime from killing and displacing more people," Altun said his Twitter account.

On a press release following emergency security meeting in Ankara, Altun said Turkish air and land forces conducted suppressive fire against all known Syrian regime targets.

"Today, we cannot and will not spectate as what happened in Rwanda, Bosnia and Herzegovina in the past is repeated in Idlib," Altun said.

Turkey's presidential advisor and spokesman Ibrahim Kalin got his US National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien on the line to talk about Syrian regime attacks.

On the other side, US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is a close to Trump administration, calls for the establishment of a no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib and calls on President Donald Trump to help stop the killing of civilians.

The Turkish army also destroyed a total of 55 tanks, three helicopters, 18 armoured vehicles, 29 howitzers, 21 military vehicles, four Docka anti-aircraft guns, six ammunition depots, and seven mortars in the operations, said the sources on condition of anonymity.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone since then as the ceasefire continues to be violated.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-torn country.

Over a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks.

Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million Syrians who fled their country, making it the world’s top refugee-hosting country.

Source: AA