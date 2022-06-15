Fast News

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that any negotiations on the Nordic countries' bid to join NATO would have to address Türkiye's demands first.

The documents Sweden and Finland sent to Türkiye regarding their NATO bids do not meet our expectations, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, adding that the country's security concerns need to be addressed.

"Finland and Sweden's responses did not address Türkiye's security concerns", the top Turkish diplomat said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with his Norwegian and Irish counterparts following meetings in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu added that Ankara has briefed Stockholm, Helsinki and NATO about the shortcomings.

He said that any negotiations on the northern European countries' bid to join NATO would have to address Türkiye's demands first.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24.

Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups such as the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Nordic support for terror groups

In late May, Türkiye had hosted consultations with Swedish and Finnish delegations on their NATO applications in the capital Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the talks had not been "at the desired level."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

The Turkish government accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The Nordic nations' accession requires the unanimous approval of all 30 NATO member countries.

Source: AA