Blast at a coal mine in northern Bartin province's Amasra town leaves at least 22 dead and dozens injured, officials say, as search continues for trapped miners.

Some 110 miners were working at the mine when the blast occurred, officials say. (AA)

At least 22 people have been killed and 28 others injured when a blast tore through a coal mine in northern Türkiye's Bartin province, officials said, as rescuers rushed to reach dozens trapped underground.

The death toll has risen and 17 people are receiving treatment, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said early on Saturday.



Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters at the site of the incident late on Friday that 110 miners were working at the mine when the blast occurred.

At least 49 miners are believed to be still trapped, he said.

Local governor Nurtac Arslan said some people were trapped 350 metres below ground and another 44 at another location, 300 metres underground, at the facility in the Black Sea port town of Amasra.

She said eight miners had managed to crawl out of the damaged pit on their own and were now receiving medical assistance.

"Our rescue efforts continue," Arslan said.

The explosion occurred 300 metres below the entrance of the mine at around 1515GMT, the Bartin Governor's office said.

In pictures: Rescuers search for dozens of workers still trapped under hundreds of metres of hard rock in northern Türkiye's Bartin province, after a mine blast left at least 22 dead and dozens injured



For more: https://t.co/gSdvuHY01S pic.twitter.com/uitWQ74AHd — TRT World (@trtworld) October 14, 2022

Cause of blast being probed

The cause of the blast at the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises mine was under investigation.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.

Turkish TV footage showed people being carried to ambulances, with emergency personnel crowding the area.

Immediately after the reports of the blast emerged, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dispatched Donmez and Soylu to the scene, according to local media.

Erdogan, who was scheduled to attend a programme in southern Diyarbakir city, said he will instead go to the disaster site to monitor the situation there.

In a tweet, Erdogan said search and rescue operations are progressing "rapidly."

Worker speaks of incident

The private DHA news agency quoted one mine worker as telling Bartin governor Arslan that he came out of the mine by his own means. He described feeling "pressure" but said he could not see anything due to the dust and dirt.

People rushed to the mine for news of trapped friends or colleagues, DHA reported.

In Türkiye's worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Türkiye.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies