Fast News

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye will erase traces of the destruction caused by the powerful earthquakes on February 6, and be more prepared for possible disasters in the future.

Erdogan spoke at a ground-breaking ceremony in quake-hit Elazig, one of the 11 Turkish provinces impacted by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild the country's southern region that was struck by powerful earthquakes on February 6, claiming the lives of more than 50,000 people.

"Our aim is to restore our cities in the earthquake zone by handing over 319,000 residences and village houses to owners within a year," Erdogan said on Saturday at a ground-breaking ceremony in quake-hit Elazig province.

Erdogan said Türkiye will erase the traces of the destruction caused by the disaster and be more prepared for possible disasters in the future.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

READ MORE: Erdogan vows to rebuild Türkiye's quake-hit southern region

READ MORE: Erdogan lauds int'l solidarity as $7B pledged for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

Source: AA