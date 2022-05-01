Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says protecting the social and economic rights of his people remains a top priority, highlighting the government's fifty percent minimum wage hike to support workers in Türkiye.

Türkiye remains steadfast in its commitment to enhance welfare and provide employment opportunities to each and every citizen, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in his Labour Day message.

The president said on Sunday that the government implemented several measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on workers, stressing that protecting social and economic rights of Turkish people remains a top priority.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all our workers who have always been with us in the process of building a great and strong Türkiye,” Erdogan said.

The government’s decision to raise the minimum wage by 50 percent, the highest increase in the past 50 years, is an indicator of its determination to help and support workers in Türkiye, he added.

“We will continue to stand by all our citizens, especially our workers, as we have done so far.”

Erdogan felicitates nation on Eid al Fitr

Earlier on Sunday, Erdogan also felicitated the nation in his message for Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

"I ask each and every member of our nation to turn this Eid al Fitr into a 'great feast of brotherhood' during which 85 million embrace each other, regardless of their origin or belief," Erdogan said in his video message.

He wished that the occasion becomes a means of peace, tranquility and well-being for Türkiye, the Turkish nation, the Islamic world and all humanity.

"On the occasion of the Eid, let's not forget to visit orphans, children of martyrs, as well as our mothers, fathers, relatives ... let's not forget the sick, the needy, the elderly, and the oppressed who took refuge in our country, with whom we share the same homeland," Erdogan added.

He thanked the security forces who are on duty “for our homeland’s protection,” and remembered the country’s "august martyrs" with grace and "gallant veterans" with gratitude.

Türkiye will start celebrating the three-day religious holiday on Monday.

