More than 5.3 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries since fighting began on February 24, data from the UN refugee agency shows. (AP)

The Turkish president and the UN chief have discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict over the phone.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed Recep Tayyip Erdogan about his Moscow and Kiev contacts on Saturday, a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Türkiye is ready to provide support to the UN-led work on Humanitarian Contact Group as well as evacuations, Erdogan told the UN chief, according to the statement.

Türkiye will continue to encourage both Ukraine and Russia to act with constraint, Erdogan noted, as he put emphasis on reconciliation.

He said Ankara will continue with determination and sincerity its efforts towards crisis resolution and the restoration of peace.

Erdogan also congratulated Guterres on his birthday on Saturday, the statement said.

Facilitating negotiations

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on March 29 were seen as a breakthrough in the push to halt hostilities.

After the meeting, a Ukrainian negotiator said Kiev wants Türkiye among the countries that will be guarantors in any deal with Moscow.

Türkiye also brought together the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in its southern resort city of Antalya in March, the first meeting of senior government officials from the two sides since the start of the conflict.

At least 2,899 civilians have been killed and 3,235 others injured in Ukraine since fighting began on February 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.3 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies