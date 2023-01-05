Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a "vision for a fair solution", the Turkish Presidency said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call that Ankara was ready to take on mediation and moderation duties to secure a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

A readout from Erdogan's office on Thursday said Türkiye also offered diplomatic support regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Earlier today, Erdogan also had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

It said in a statement the two leaders discussed energy and the Black Sea grain corridor and that Erdogan told Putin concrete steps needed to be taken to clear PKK/PYD/YPG terror group in northern Syria.

Grain deliveries to African nations

Later speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Russia is ready to provide grain deliveries to the African countries in need under the Black Sea grain deal.

"We will work to turn that grain into flour in our factories to be sent to underdeveloped African countries," Erdogan said.

Referring to the "balanced and fair policies" that Ankara pursues in relation to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, he said Türkiye has prevented "the spread of the fire in the region."

Erdogan also noted that through the Ankara-brokered grain deal, Türkiye has "saved the whole world from a hunger threat."

With Türkiye's mediation efforts that resulted in a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, he said: "We have fulfilled both our humanitarian responsibility and kept the hopes of peace alive."

Also, criticising those seeking to safeguard only their own interests during the crisis that escalated due to the Russia-Ukraine war, he said: "The so-called developed countries care about only their own security and prosperity and they can resort to any kind of method to protect them."

In July 2022, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Centre with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The first ship carrying grain departed on Aug. 1 last year from the Ukrainian port of Odessa under the historic deal.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies