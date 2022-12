Fast News

Despite acknowledging "more complicated new realities" in the conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: "I think before the springtime, we will have a clearer picture about a ceasefire..."

Türkiye expects to see a "clearer picture" on a possible ceasefire in the Ukraine war or going back to the negotiation table by next spring, the country's foreign minister has said.

"I think we need to also convince some Western allies to go back to the negotiating table now," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a special session at the Rome Mediterranean Dialogue on Friday.

"Ukraine is advancing on the ground, retaking some of the territories, occupied territories, but Russia in return (is) deliberately targeting civilian infrastructures. So life is getting difficult for the Ukrainians particularly and for us, for all of us," he added.

Emphasising that there are "more complicated new realities" in the war, Cavusoglu said: "I think before the springtime, we will have a clearer picture about a ceasefire, or truce, or (returning to the) negotiating table.”

As a trusted country in the eyes of both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has played a unique role in mediating in the conflict, which began in February.

Fight against terror

Asked about Türkiye's role in NATO and in the security of Europe, Cavusoglu stressed that his country has been the main actor in NATO in the fight against terrorism.

"We are the only NATO ally that has been fighting against (Daesh) ISIS actively," he said, adding that Türkiye has "eliminated more than 4,500 Daesh terrorists" and "deported more than 9,000 foreign terrorist fighters from more than 125 countries."

"We have been one of the biggest contributors of NATO and we are one of the top five contributors to the NATO missions, NATO activities," he noted.

But he criticised the European Union for only reaching out to Türkiye "whenever there is a migration crisis."

"I hope (our) European Union and European friends will understand the importance of Türkiye not only during the crisis, but in general," he said.

Normalisation efforts

Asked about Türkiye's normalisation efforts with countries like Israel and Egypt, Cavusoglu noted the importance of normalisation with Israel, but added that such efforts do not mean “that this normalization will be at the cost of (the) Palestinian cause."

"I think this normalisation is mutually beneficial not only between Türkiye and Israel, but also for the region," he added.

On Egypt, he stressed: "Egypt is an important country for Morocco, for (the) Mediterranean region and for (the) Muslim world, for Africa, for all of us."

"Our region particularly needs (a) good relationship between Türkiye and Egypt," he said.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shook hands and chatted with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi on the sidelines of the opening of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been at the level of charges d’affaires since Egypt's 2013 military coup, which overthrew President Mohammed Morsi, who later died.

