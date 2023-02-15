Fast News

Senior Turkish official recommends the immediate demolition of 50,576 damaged buildings in the earthquake-hit region as the country grapples with its deadliest disaster in 100 years.

Türkiye's Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has announced that 50,576 damaged buildings have to be "immediately" demolished in the earthquake-hit areas of the country.

Kurum issued the statement on Wednesday as the country continues to grapple with the deadliest disaster in 100 years.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, more than 35,000 people have died as a result last week's quake, making it the deadliest such disaster inTürkiye since the founding of the republic 100 years ago.

The 35,418 reported deaths surpassed those recorded from the massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939 that killed around 33,000 people.

In neighbouring Syria, the number of deaths reached 5,814, according to the latest figures, bringing the total death toll from both countries to over 41,232.

Following are the latest updates:

People who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake, lineup to receive aid supplies at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city in southern Türkiye. (AP)

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

0811 GMT — Over 50K buildings need to be destroyed: minister

Türkiye's Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said 50,576 damaged buildings "immediately" have to be demolished in the earthquake-hit areas.

According to the damage assessment findings, the government has inspected 387,346 buildings in the country's 10 provinces and 279,655 of them are lightly damaged or non-damaged buildings, he stated.

"We will quickly demolish what needs to be demolished and build safe buildings," the minister said.

0747 GMT — Woman saved 222 hours after deadly quake

Turkish search and rescue teams have saved 45-year-old Melike Imamoglu from the rubble 222 hours after the February 6 disaster.

The miracle rescue on the tenth day of the disaster on Wednesday took place in Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the two powerful earthquakes that affected about 15 million people.

#TurkiyeQuakes: Melike Imamoglu, in her 40s, was rescued after surviving 222 hours under a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras pic.twitter.com/N6JViGrRoD — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 15, 2023

0735 GMT — Jordan's foreign minister to visit Türkiye, Syria to show solidarity after quake

Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi will be heading to Türkiye and Syria on Wednesday in a "show of solidarity" after the quake that killed thousands of people in both countries, an official source said.

Jordan, which neighbours Syria, has sent large shipments of aid to both countries.

0642 GMT — Over 76 states sent rescue teams to Türkiye: Ankara

Turkish Foreign Ministry has released information on how many foreign search and rescue teams and foreign personnel are taking place in earthquake-hit areas in southeastern Türkiye.

According to the statement 100 states offered to help Türkiye while rescue teams from 76 countries are in the field. A total of 7,606 foreign personnel are involved in search and rescue operations in the region.

Türkiye also expects two more states to send their teams and 712 more foreign personnel will join the rescue effort.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that 12 foreign rescue teams have completed their mission in the designated areas and have returned to their countries as of Wednesday.

0449 GMT — Poland to send new batch of aid supplies to Türkiye

Poland will send a new batch of aid supplies to quake-stricken Türkiye, Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

Turkish Ambassador Cengiz Kamil Fırat told Anadolu that Poland had dispatched a rescue team as well as a field hospital with medical equipment, doctors and nurses to Türkiye.

"The rescue team served in the province of Adiyaman and rescued 12 of our citizens. We are truly grateful to them. All of the Polish teams will return tomorrow, and we would like to welcome them with banners and flags. We want to thank you," he said.

0446 GMT — UNICEF: Millions of children affected by quakes

A total of 4.6 million children living in the 10 provinces in Türkiye struck by the two earthquakes were affected, while 2.5 million children in Syria were affected, according to UNICEF spokesman James Elder.

Elder expressed concern that thousands of children may have lost their lives due to the earthquakes and underscored the need for additional support for children and their families.

Kenneth Crossley, Country Director and Representative for the World Food Program (WFP) in Syria, pointed out that there is a triangle between Aleppo, Hama and Latakia that was severely affected by the earthquake, noting that not just one group but all people were affected by the earthquakes. Food aid was provided to approximately 180,000 people in northwest Syria, he added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies