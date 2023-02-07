Fast News

Rescuers worked through a frigid night to look for survivors across Türkiye's earthquake-stricken areas as the death toll there climbed to 2,379.

Tuesday, February 07, 2023

Rescuers in Türkiye and war-ravaged Syria searched through the frigid night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake killed more than 3,800 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.

Authorities feared the death toll from Monday's pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete.

Seismic activity continued to rattle the region, including another jolt nearly as powerful as the initial quake. Workers carefully pulled away slabs of concrete and reached for bodies as desperate families waited for news of loved ones.

In the latest official figures, at least 2,379 people were killed and 14,483 others were injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern part of the country, Vice President Fuat Oktay said late Monday.

Vice President Oktay said a total of 7,840 people have been rescued from the rubble as 11,022 search and rescue teams are working in the field. He added that 338,000 earthquake victims have been housed in dormitories, universities and shelters.

In Syria, regime and rescue officials reported that at least 1,444 people were killed and over 2,400 others were wounded.

Here are the latest developments:

0021 GMT - South Korea's Yoon orders rescue workers, medical aid to quake-hit Türkiye

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has issued an order to send rescue workers and emergency medical items to Türkiye, Yoon's office said, after an earthquake hit Türkiye and northwest Syria.

"Yoon ordered related government agencies ... to come up with additional support measures in case needed by Türkiye," the presidential office said in a statement.

0000 GMT – Seven-day national mourning in Türkiye

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning after the deadly quakes across the country's south.

In a tweet, Erdogan said the country has declared a week of mourning and will lower its flags to half-mast at home and at diplomatic missions across the world until February 12.

2302 GMT - Biden tells Erdogan US will 'provide any and all' aid for Türkiye quake victims

President Joe Biden promised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the United States will send "any and all" aid needed to help recover from a devastating earthquake.

"He reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to provide any and all needed assistance to our NATO ally Türkiye in response to this tragedy," the White House said in a statement. "He noted that US teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate other assistance."

A total of 813 ambulances and 227 National Medical Rescue Teams (UMKE) are working in quake-hit areas; more teams to arrive from across the country – Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/WRYwcL3z6m — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

2324 GMT - EuroLeague suspends games in Türkiye due to earthquakes



The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced that it has decided to suspend several basketball games in Türkiye due to powerful earthquakes there that left thousands dead and injured and caused massive destruction.

The league said that regular season Round 24 games between Anadolu Efes and Real Madrid and Fenerbahce Beko and EA7 Emporio Armani Exchange Milan which were scheduled to be played on February 9 and 10, respectively, have been suspended following the Turkish government's cancellation of all sports competitions until further notice due to the earthquakes.

2308 GMT -Aid campaign launched in Berlin for quake-hit Türkiye

An aid campaign was launched in the German capital Berlin after two powerful earthquakes struck southern Türkiye.

Organised by various Turkish non-governmental organisations in the city, volunteers began collecting materials and items such as diapers, clothing and blankets, which are urgently needed for those affected.

Aid materials brought to the Berlin Turkish Music Conservatory in Kreuzberg district will be delivered to the earthquake zone as soon as possible.

Source: AP