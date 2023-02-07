Fast News

Rescuers worked through the frigid night to look for survivors across Türkiye and Syria's earthquake-stricken areas as the death toll in both countries nears 5,000.

Tuesday, February 07, 2023

Rescuers in Türkiye and war-ravaged Syria searched through the frigid night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake killed at least 4,983 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.

Authorities feared the death toll from Monday's pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete.

Seismic activity continued to rattle the region, including another jolt nearly as powerful as the initial quake. Workers carefully pulled away slabs of concrete and reached for bodies as desperate families waited for news of loved ones.

In the latest official figures, death toll from earthquakes in southern Türkiye has risen to 3,381, with 20,426 injuries, says the Turkish disaster agency AFAD.

Earlier, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said a total of 7,840 people have been rescued from the rubble as 11,022 search and rescue teams are working in the field. He added that 338,000 earthquake victims have been housed in dormitories, universities and shelters.

In Syria, regime and rescue officials reported that at least 1,602 people were killed and over 2,400 others were wounded.

Here are the latest developments:

We are currently at AFAD’s crisis management centre in Gaziantep, we have felt the building shake several times. Aftershocks continue more than 24 hours after the initial quake. TRT World’s correspondent Ezgi Toper

0803 GMT - Syria death toll rises to 1,602

Regime and rescue officials reported that at least 1,602 people were killed and over 2,400 others were wounded in the earthquake-hit region of Syria.

According to the regime-controlled media, at least 812 people were killed, while the White Helmets reported 790 people dead in opposition-controlled areas.

0749 GMT - China sends help to Türkiye and Syria

China has announced that it is sending rescue personnel and emergency aid for earthquake relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria.

“The Chinese government is providing emergency assistance to Türkiye and Syria with its first batch of 40 million yuan ($5.8 million) emergency aid headed for Türkiye,” Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter.

Beijing is sending “heavy urban search and rescue teams, medical teams, and urgently needed disaster relief supplies,” she added.

“China is coordinating urgently needed disaster relief supplies to be shipped to Syria and speeding up the delivery of ongoing food aid programs,” Hua said.

0749 GMT - Hatay port fire rages after quake

A large fire that broke out at a section of a port in an earthquake-stricken city in southeast Türkiye is raging for a second day.

Television images Tuesday showed thick black smoke rising from burning containers at Iskenderun Port on the Mediterranean Sea, in the city of Iskenderun. Reports said the fire was caused by containers that toppled over during the powerful earthquake that struck southeast Türkiye on Monday.

Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency said a Turkish Coast Guard vessel was assisting efforts to extinguish the fire.

0718 GMT - Türkiye quake death toll rises to 3,381

The death toll from Monday's earthquake and aftershocks that hit Türkiye has risen to 3,381 with 20,426 others injured in 10 provinces, according to the latest report from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

0535 GMT - AFAD says over 13,700 search and rescue personnel deployed to affected region

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has announced that it has deployed about 13,740 search and rescue personnel to the region affected by the earthquake.

In a tweet, AFAD also said 360 vehicles and 3,361 construction equipment were also dispatched to help in the rescue operation.

4 mobile social service centres, 1,322 personnel and 100 vehicles were sent to the region for psychosocial support.

Personnel and vehicle shipments continued uninterrupted throughout the night.

Red Crescent and NGOs distribute soup, hot food, rations, treats and food parcels to our citizens in the earthquake-affected areas.

300,000 blankets, 41,504 family-size tents, 101,738 beds, 148,482 pillows and sheets, 4,602 kitchen sets, 3,761 heaters, 4,452 tube caps for heating, 557 containers and 747 of 112 square-metre tents were sent to the region.





0510 GMT - Australia, New Zealand announce humanitarian assistance for Türkiye, Syria

Australia and New Zealand have announced that they will provide millions of dollars in humanitarian assistance for the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Addressing a joint news conference in Canberra, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins extended their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and communities that have lost loved ones.

"We have seen thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries through this tragedy," said Albanese.

"These multiple earthquakes that have hit the region are having a devastating impact, and today I can announce that the Australian government will provide an initial A$10 million ($6.94 million) in humanitarian assistance to those affected through our Red Cross and Red Crescent partners and through humanitarian agencies," he said.

Hipkins also announced that his country will contribute NZD$1.5 million ($948,007) and said his foreign minister will release more details.

"So our hearts are with them. New Zealand will also be contributing to the international effort," he said.

0450 GMT - Rescuers transfer injured victims to port city of Mersin

Rescue workers have taken injured victims from the province of Hatay to the southern port city of Mersin for treatment.

The victims were taken on board the TCG Iskenderun ship early on Tuesday.

One of the victims of Monday's earthquake taken by rescuers on board TCG Iskenderun early on Tuesday. (AA)

0310 GMT - Pakistan dispatches 1st batch of rescue teams, relief goods to Türkiye

Pakistan has dispatched its first batch of rescue teams and relief goods to Türkiye for the victims.

A C-130 plane carrying a search and rescue team from the Pakistan Army took off from Chaklala Airbase in Rawalpindi late Monday, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

A 50-member rescue team along with 25 tonnes of relief goods left for Türkiye through a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight Tuesday morning, the statement added.

Another C-130 plane carrying seven tonnes of relief goods including medicines, tents, blankets and other relief items will be flying to Istanbul from Pakistan’s northeastern city of Lahore later in the day.

0250 GMT - India sends 1st consignment of relief material to earthquake-hit Türkiye

India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to Türkiye, an official said.

"The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, the spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian Air Force said an IAF C-17 aircraft left for Türkiye on Monday night.

Earthquake survivors are trying to stay warm in the streets in Gaziantep after powerful quakes hit Türkiye's southern provinces. Photo from TRT World’s Ezgi Toper, who is currently in Gaziantep at the site of a collapsed building. (TRT World)

0021 GMT - South Korea's Yoon orders rescue workers, medical aid to quake-hit Türkiye

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has issued an order to send rescue workers and emergency medical items to Türkiye, Yoon's office said, after an earthquake hit Türkiye and northwestern Syria.

"Yoon ordered related government agencies ... to come up with additional support measures in case needed by Türkiye," the presidential office said in a statement.

0000 GMT – Seven-day national mourning in Türkiye

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning after the deadly quakes across the country's south.

In a tweet, Erdogan said the country has declared a week of mourning and will lower its flags to half-mast at home and at diplomatic missions across the world until February 12.

2302 GMT - Biden tells Erdogan US will 'provide any and all' aid for Türkiye quake victims

President Joe Biden promised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the United States will send "any and all" aid needed to help recover from a devastating earthquake.

"He reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to provide any and all needed assistance to our NATO ally Türkiye in response to this tragedy," the White House said in a statement. "He noted that US teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate other assistance."

A total of 813 ambulances and 227 National Medical Rescue Teams (UMKE) are working in quake-hit areas; more teams to arrive from across the country – Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/WRYwcL3z6m — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

2324 GMT - EuroLeague suspends games in Türkiye due to earthquakes



The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced that it has decided to suspend several basketball games in Türkiye due to powerful earthquakes there that left thousands dead and injured and caused massive destruction.

The league said that regular season Round 24 games between Anadolu Efes and Real Madrid and Fenerbahce Beko and EA7 Emporio Armani Exchange Milan which were scheduled to be played on February 9 and 10, respectively, have been suspended following the Turkish government's cancellation of all sports competitions until further notice due to the earthquakes.

2308 GMT -Aid campaign launched in Berlin for quake-hit Türkiye

An aid campaign was launched in the German capital Berlin after two powerful earthquakes struck southern Türkiye.

Organised by various Turkish non-governmental organisations in the city, volunteers began collecting materials and items such as diapers, clothing and blankets, which are urgently needed for those affected.

Aid materials brought to the Berlin Turkish Music Conservatory in Kreuzberg district will be delivered to the earthquake zone as soon as possible.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies