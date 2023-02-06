Fast News

A powerful earthquake struck Türkiye's southern provinces and neighbouring Syria, leaving at least 1,014 people dead within Turkish borders and killing more than 592 people in war-torn Syria. Here are the latest developments:

Monday, February 06, 2023

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria, killing more than a thousand people as buildings collapsed and triggering a search for survivors trapped in the rubble.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said that the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117 GMT) and was centred in Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province on Monday.

AFAD earlier updated the intensity of the quake from 7.4 to 7.7 magnitude at 0955 GMT.

At least 1,014 people have been reported killed in Türkiye, according to AFAD, and 7,003 people have been injured.

In Syria, at least 371 people were reported killed and 1,089 injured in regime-controlled areas of the war-torn country. The White Helmets rescue group also said at least 221 were killed and 419 injured in opposition-held areas.

Some 2,824 buildings were destroyed in Türkiye, according to AFAD chief Yunus Sezer.

The quake in Türkiye occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) and was followed by 105 aftershocks, including two magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 quakes that struck southeastern Gaziantep province, according to latest AFAD data.

Rescue and relief efforts are continuing in full force.

Here are the latest developments:

Television images showed shocked people in Türkye standing in the snow in their pyjamas, watching rescuers dig through the debris of damaged homes.

1240 GMT - Nearly 10,000 personnel involved in rescue operations: AFAD

AFAD has reported that a total of 9,698 search and rescue personnel and 216 vehicles were deployed in the quake-affected region.

A total of 300,000 blankets, 19,772 tents, 24,172 beds, 47,176 pillow-sheet sets and 1,106 kitchen sets were sent to the region, AFAD said on Twitter.

Catering vehicles, mobile kitchens and ovens were also among relief efforts.

1214 GMT - Earthquake death toll rises to 1,014

AFAD reported that the death toll from the 7.7 magnitude quake that struck the country's southern region early on Monday has risen to 1,014.

1154 GMT - New powerful quake ignites panic in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province

Dozens of aftershocks and separate earthquakes have been recorded following a powerful earthquake that hit Türkiye.

A magnitude 7.6 quake in Kahramanmaras province triggered panic among rescuers.

TRT Haber was filming the search and rescue operations when the strong tremor was felt.

Aftershocks from latest 7.6 magnitude quake to hit Kahramanmaras felt in Adana. TRT Haber was filming search and rescue operations when the tremor was felt #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/IFbqak5e6S — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

1145 GMT - Almost 600 reported killed, more than a thousand injured in Syria

At least 592 people were killed in Syria as buildings collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck neighbouring Türkiye before dawn, state media and rescuers said.

The quake killed at least 371 people and left at least another 1,089 injured in regime-controlled parts of Syria, including the cities of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus, the official news agency SANA reported, citing the health ministry.

In opposition-held parts of the northwest of the country, at least 221 people were killed and at least another 419 were injured, rescue workers said.

1052 GMT - A new 7.6-magnitude earthquake has hit southeast Türkiye, according to AFAD.

AFAD said the quake's epicentre was in Kahramanmaras province.

1047 GMT - Major earthquakes that hit Türkiye in recent history

1038 GMT - Earthquake death toll in Syria rises to 473

Syria has reported that the death toll from the powerful quake that hit the country and neighbouring Türkiye has risen to 473.

The quake killed at least 326 people and left at least another 1,042 injured in regime-controlled parts of Syria, including the cities of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus, regime media reported.

In opposition-held parts of the northwest of the country, at least 147 people were killed and more than 340 were injured, rescue workers said.

1020 GMT - Türkiye quake death toll rises to 912

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the death toll from the quake that hit the country's southern region early on Monday has risen to 912.

The president also reported that 5,383 people were injured, while over 2,000 people were saved from the rubble.

1000 GMT - Intensity of the Türkiye quake revised upwards to magnitude 7.7

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has revised upwards the intensity of the earthquake that hit the country on Monday morning to magnitude 7.7.

AFAD initially said early on Monday that a 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117 GMT) and was centred in Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province.

0955 GMT - Russia to send rescue teams to Türkiye

Russia says it is readying rescue teams to fly to Türkiye to help earthquake victims there and in neighbouring Syria.

A minister of emergency situations, Aleksandr Kurenkov, said teams of 100 search and rescue personnel are on standby to be sent to Türkiye with two Il-76 transport planes.

0949 GMT - Quake aftermath in Syria

Journalist Mustafa al Saroot reports from northern Syria's Idlib on the devastation the quakes had on the area.

There have been at least 380 people reported killed in regime-controlled and opposition-controlled areas of Syria.

Journalist Mustafa al Saroot reports from northern Syria's Idlib on the devastation the quakes had on the area pic.twitter.com/5QqEVBBlpK — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

0918 GMT - Hundreds of buildings destroyed after powerful quake

Nearly 900 buildings were destroyed in Türkiye’s Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras provinces, said Vice President Fuat Oktay.

A hospital collapsed in the Mediterranean coastal city of Iskanderoun, but casualties were not immediately known, he said.

0818 GMT - Opposition-held areas in Syria report 120 death toll



The death toll in regime-held areas of Syria climbed to 237 with more than 630 injured, according to Syrian regime media.

At least 120 people were killed in opposition-held areas, according to the White Helmets.

Buildings were reported collapsed in a cross-border swath extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama.

0803 GMT - Ceyhan oil terminal halts ops after Türkiye quake



Operations at Türkiye's oil terminal in Ceyhan have halted after a major earthquake struck nearby, the Tribeca shipping agency said, adding that an emergency meeting will take place on the issue.

Türkiye's pipeline operator BOTAS said there were no damages on main pipelines.

0724 GMT - Egypt sends condolences to Türkiye, Syria over deadly earthquake



The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has offered its sincere condolences and solidarity with Türkiye and Syria on the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit both countries

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed its readiness to provide help in the face of the terrible earthquake catastrophe.

0729 GMT - Death toll in Türkiye jumps to 284 and 2,323 injured: Turkish Vice President

At least 284 people have been killed and 2,323 others injured in 10 provinces after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

A total of 1,710 buildings were collapsed after the earthquake, Oktay said at a news conference.

"Our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) has been following and managing the event since the moment of the earthquake," Oktay said.

He added that Hatay Airport is currently closed to flights, saying they have also closed Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep to civil flights.

0709 GMT - Israeli president offers condolences over losses in Türkiye earthquake

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has offered condolences over the loss of lives and infrastructures in the earthquake and asserted that “Israel always stands ready to assist in every way possible.”

“On behalf of the Israeli people, I am deeply saddened by the enormous disaster that has befallen Türkiye following last night's earthquake,” Herzog tweeted. “My condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods.”

A woman was pulled alive from the rubble of a house that was destroyed by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye’s southern provinces during the early hours of February 6. pic.twitter.com/tbvL5on4eV — TRT World (@trtworld) February 6, 2023

0657 GMT - TRNC voices sorrow over deadly earthquake

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has sent condolences to Türkiye after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit southern and southeastern provinces of the country.

"On behalf of myself and my people, I convey my best wishes to the motherland Türkiye. Our hearts were broken. Our sadness is great," President Ersin Tatar said on Twitter.

0651 GMT - Azerbaijan voices solidarity, due to send search and rescue team to Türkiye

Azerbaijan is due to send a search and rescue team of 370 people to Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations announced.

President Ilham Aliyev said in a condolence message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Azerbaijan is "deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and destruction as a result of the severe earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaras, and felt in many parts of brotherly Türkiye."

An injured child was rescued alive from rubble in Adana after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks hit southern Türkiye on February 6, killing at least 76 people and injuring 440 others. pic.twitter.com/mrlgcQOKPG — TRT World (@trtworld) February 6, 2023

0627 GMT - Ukraine ready to provide help to 'friendly' Türkiye

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country was ready to provide necessary assistance to "friendly" Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquake.

"Shocked by the news about the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance."

0613 GMT - Italy downgrades tsunami warning after earthquake

Italian authorities have downgraded a tsunami warning for southern Italy that had been raised after a major earthquake struck central Türkiye and northwest Syria.

0520 GMT - US is ready to provide 'any and all assistance'

“The United States is profoundly concerned by the reports of today’s destructive earthquake in Türkiye and Syria,” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

“We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance," he said, adding that President Joe Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to “assess US response options to help those most affected.”

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the government of Türkiye,” Sullivan said.

Disaster management agency AFAD on aftershocks after Kahramanmaras earthquake:



- Aftershocks felt in at least 9 provinces

- 3 x magnitude 6+

- 14 x magnitude 5+

- 34 x magnitude 4+

- In total, 66 aftershocks occurred pic.twitter.com/E4k47XQqO2 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

0550 GMT - More than 110 dead in Syria in updated toll: ministry

More than 110 people have been killed in the earthquake, according to state media citing the health ministry.

"516 injuries and 111 deaths recorded in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, a local hospital told AFP news agency at least eight were killed in the northern areas — bringing the country's total to at least 119 dead.

0447 GMT - Turkish interior minister says all rescue teams mobilised

The initial quake was centred in Kahramanmaras province's Pazarcik district and affected provinces Hatay, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis, according to Türkiye's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu.

"A 7.4 magnitude is seriously destructive," Soylu told reporters.

"At the moment, all our governors are at the head of their duties. Gendarmerie, police, Turkish Armed Forces, disaster and emergency teams, Turkish Red Crescent and search and rescue teams from all over the country are being dispatched to the region," he said.

#BREAKING: Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Türkiye – AFAD pic.twitter.com/dBNKmnRhbW — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

0216 GMT - 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province

A strong earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras, according to the country's disaster agency.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117GMT) and was centred in Pazarcik district. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles).

The initial quake was followed by two powerful aftershocks measured at magnitude 6.4 and 6.5 that struck southeastern Gaziantep province.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies