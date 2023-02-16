Fast News

Turkish health officials working with WHO personnel to step up monitoring of waterborne diseases, seasonal influenza and COVID-19 among those displaced by the February 6 earthquake and powerful aftershocks.

As the death toll from the February 6 disaster is expected to climb on Thursday, Turkish medical personnel across the earthquake-hit southern region are working to avert the spread of diseases in the evacuation centres where tens of thousands of people are seeking shelter.

Batyr Berdyklychev, the World Health Organization's representative in Türkiye, said WHO is working with Turkish officials to step up monitoring of waterborne diseases, seasonal influenza and COVID-19 among those displaced.

He also said that there is a need to ramp up the water supply saying that the shortage "increases the risk of waterborne diseases and outbreaks of communicable diseases."

In Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of last week's 7.7 magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks, doctors are offering tetanus shots to residents and also distributing hygiene kits.

As the disaster enters its 11th day, the death toll in Türkiye stands at 35,418, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in a century. The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, bringing the total death toll from both countries to over 41,232.

Following are the latest updates:

Thursday, February 16, 2023

0444 GMT - Pakistan's premier to visit Türkiye's earthquake-hit areas

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye starting from Thursday to express solidarity with the victims of the February 6 disaster.

During his visit, Sharif will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake(s)."

He will also visit the earthquake-affected areas in southern Türkiye and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies