Fake news pose threat to security of individuals, countries, Muslim community, Türkiye's communications director says following Muslim body's meeting in Istanbul.

Short, medium and long-term strategies are needed to combat disinformation in the post-truth era, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said at a news conference after a meeting where the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted a declaration to fight against disinformation and Islamophobia.

The Istanbul Declaration, Altun said, was adopted at a critical time when the countries struggle against Islamophobia.

"In the Istanbul Declaration, we have addressed concrete steps to strengthen the cooperation of Islamic countries in the fight against disinformation," he added.

"To this end, we put forth a common vision regarding the need for increased media literacy and the development of fact-check mechanisms alongside stronger legal frameworks."

During the two-day conference in Istanbul, ministers and high-level representatives from 57 countries discussed several issues, seeking to deepen cooperation in the fields of media, communications, and information in the Islamic world.

The conference, held under the theme of “Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era,” aimed to develop and strengthen the cooperation of Islamic countries in the field of media and communications.

"We have pointed out the threat that disinformation activities and fake news pose to the security of individuals and countries, as well as to the Muslim community and minorities around the world," he further said.

He also reaffirmed the OIC's commitment to the Palestinian cause, and said member states agreed to increase coverage of Israel’s unlawful acts in Jerusalem in their local media, and decided to show more effectively to the world "the realities and grievances of Palestinians to counter Israel’s propaganda activities".

The declaration also included the importance of supporting refugees and host countries, a call to increase awareness of discrimination against Africans.

In the Istanbul Declaration, members reiterated that the Islamic world unanimously condemns all forms of violence, extremism, radicalism and terrorism, Altun said.

Altun also said they decided to form an international channel under the OIC to promote the activities of member countries and related institutions.

"Within the scope of the organization, we decided to draw up a road map through the Secretariat General for the establishment of an international channel and the financing of this channel," he added.

At the conference, a Saudi representative handed over to Türkiye the term presidency of the OIC Information Ministers Conference.

Altun said Azerbaijan will host the next information ministers conference.

