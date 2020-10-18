Fast News

Ersin Tatar casts his ballot at a polling station in the capital Nicosia of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on October 18, 2020. (AP)

Voters in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have started casting their ballots in the second round of presidential elections.

Turkish Cypriots are voting to elect their president for the next five years, choosing between Ersin Tatar, prime minister and presidential nominee of the National Unity Party, and incumbent Mustafa Akinci, an independent candidate.

Voting started on Sunday at 0500GMT and is set to end at 1500GMT.

In the first round last Sunday, Tatar headed the polls with 32.34 percent of votes, while Akinci had 29.80 percent.

However, as none of the candidates got more than 50 percent of the vote, Tatar and Akinci proceeded to round two, alone.

Election authorities announced that over 199,000 registered voters are eligible to cast ballots in 738 ballot boxes.

Unofficial results are expected by 1700GMT, followed by official results between 1900 and 2100GMT.

Covid-19 measures

A total of 2,658 people appointed by election authorities will be on duty at polling stations.

The voters will enter rooms wearing masks, and staff will provide gloves.

Staffers will also ensure compliance with Covid-19 measures and prevent crowds during the vote.

Opposing views

While Tatar defends the idea of a two-state solution in Cyprus or a two-state confederation with the Greeks, his rival Akinci insists on the federation system.

Tatar opened the coastline of the touristic city of Maras, which has been closed for 46 years, to civilians.

Akinci had strongly opposed the opening of the city under the Turkish Cypriot administration.

The leader who will win will also determine the direction of the Cyprus solution negotiations, the energy and sovereignty struggle that has recently marked the eastern Mediterranean, and the future of the Maras initiative.

Peace talks

The first major test for the winner will likely be a meeting hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that will bring together the two sides with Cyprus' three "guarantors", Greece, Turkey, and Britain, to scope out the chances of resuming frozen peace talks.

The Mediterranean island has been divided between TRNC in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south since 1974.

Offshore gas exploration around the island, part of a wider battle for influence in the eastern Mediterranean, has seen tensions soar between Greece and Turkey.

Source: AA