Egypt's unilateral decision on maritime borders does not overlap with Türkiye’s continental shelf in eastern Mediterranean, say Turkish diplomatic sources.

Libya previosuly rejected a decision by Egypt to unilaterally demarcate its western maritime borders with nine geographic coordinates. (AP Archive)

Ankara is calling on Libya and Egypt to start dialogue and negotiations "as soon as possible" to resolve the differences between the two countries over the demarcation of maritime borders, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

The sources’ remarks on Sunday came after Libya had rejected a December 11 decision by Egypt to unilaterally demarcate its western maritime borders with neighbouring Libya with nine geographic coordinates.

Stressing that the boundary line was not agreed upon through bilateral negotiations between Libya and Egypt, the sources said Türkiye favours the launching of dialogue and negotiations between Egypt and Libya as soon as possible.

The sources added that the delimitation of the maritime boundary should be in line with international law, and within this framework, the application should entail all peaceful means as stipulated in Article 33 of the UN Charter, including the International Court of Justice, on the basis of mutual consent.

'No overlap'

The sources said that Egypt's decision does not overlap with Türkiye’s continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean.

It is not clear which method was used for the delimitation of this boundary line or whether any special or relevant geographical circumstances were taken into account or the principle of equity was fully respected, they added.

The sources also said that the declared boundary line seems to violate Libya's continental shelf rights, as it was drawn west of the median line between the mainland coasts of those two countries.

"In fact, the Libyan side made a statement on December 16, 2022 to the effect that their rights are violated by Egypt's presidential decree," they added.

