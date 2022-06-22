Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have held wide-ranging talks and agreed to bolster cooperation in several areas.

The Saudi crown prince was in Türkiye on an invitation by President Erdogan, who welcomed him at the presidential complex in Ankara. (AFP)

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have expressed their determination to start a "new era of cooperation in bilateral relations" focusing on areas such as politics, economy, defence and culture, according to a joint statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks on Wednesday "in an atmosphere of sincerity and brotherhood embodying the depth of excellent relations between the two countries", the statement said.

The crown prince was in Türkiye on an invitation by Erdogan, who welcomed him at the presidential complex in Ankara.

They later discussed a host of issues, including possibilities of developing and diversifying mutual trade and increasing communication in both public and private sectors to explore investment opportunities.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia stressed their "historical brotherhood" and agreed to partnerships in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital technologies and smart cities. They also expressed hope for cooperation in the field of energy — from petroleum to renewable energy.

Aviation, security and other issues

According to the joint statement, the Turkish side invited mutual funds in Saudi Arabia to invest in start-ups in Türkiye. The two sides decided to bolster cooperation in the field of tourism and health, and emphasised their will to combat climate change.

The statement added that the two sides also agreed to activate agreements signed in the field of defence cooperation in a way that will serve the interests of the two countries and also contribute to the security and stability of the region.

The importance of strengthening cooperation between national civil aviation authorities and increasing the number of flights between the two countries were also on the agenda.

"Opinions were exchanged on the developments that stand out in the regional and international arena and which both sides attach importance to," the statement said.

The two sides "decided to deepen the consultation and cooperation on regional issues in order to strengthen the stability and peace in the region", it added.

Before the crown prince's visit, Erdogan paid a two-day working visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at boosting bilateral ties in late April.

Erdogan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as the crown prince, and discussed various international, regional, and bilateral issues.

On his way back to Türkiye following his visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan said Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are determined to continue efforts towards common interests and stability of the region.

While negotiating with Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise relations, Erdogan described these efforts as a "new era" for a process of making friends and not enemies.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies