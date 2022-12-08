Fast News

Authorities carried out operations in the Turkish capital against those suspected of being in contact with Daesh.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group. (Emin Sansar / File / AA Archive)

Turkish security forces have captured 18 Daesh suspects during simultaneous operations against the terrorist group, according to security sources.

Acting on a tip, counter-terror units carried out operations in the capital Ankara to capture 25 foreign nationals who have been in contact with Daesh members, the sources said on Thursday.

They asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among the foreign nationals were those who joined the group while abroad.

With 18 of the suspects in custody, the remaining seven are still being sought.

The apprehended suspects, who were evaluated to be in the topmost red category of Türkiye’s wanted terrorists list, will be handed over to the Migration Management Directorate to be deported after inquiries.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

READ MORE: Türkiye arrests over a dozen terrorists in separate operations

Source: AA