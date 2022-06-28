Fast News

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson discussed the Nordic countries' applications in Madrid.

The memorandum was signed by the foreign ministers of the three countries. (AA)

Finland and Sweden have agreed to cooperate in Türkiye's fight against the PKK terror group and its extensions, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The three sides signed a memorandum on Tuesday after talks between their leaders on the applications of Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

After the talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Finland's Pekka Haavisto and Sweden's Anne Linde signed the memorandum.

According to details by the Turkish Communications Directorate, Finland and Sweden agreed to take concrete steps on extradition of terrorists, preventing terrorist propaganda against Türkiye. They also agreed not to impose embargoes on Turkish defence industry and increase cooperation.

All parties also agreed to establish Permanent Joint Mechanism, which includes law, intelligence, security officials, for implementation of the memorandum, the directorate said.

President Erdogan arrived in the Spanish city earlier in the day for a crucial June 28-30 summit of NATO countries.

Security questions

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join the 30-member alliance last month, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive Ukraine.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

Türkiye says Ankara is expecting to see action instead of empty words from Sweden and Finland on terror groups.

Stoltenberg has said in the past Türkiye has "legitimate concerns related to their fight against the PKK terrorist group and other organisations".

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, EU and NATO – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Earlier, Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden discussed several issues, including the meeting of NATO members and bilateral ties, over the phone.

A US official has said the two leaders might meet on the sidelines of the NATO meeting.

