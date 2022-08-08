Fast News

US-based Defense News lists three Turkish defence companies in its list of Top 100 global firms with the highest defence revenues.

The US-based publication has been publishing an annual list of rankings of defence and aerospace companies by revenue since 2000. (Celal Gunes / AA)

Three Turkish firms are among the world's 100 biggest defence and aerospace companies, as ranked by revenue by the website Defense News.

Aselsan, Türkiye's largest defence manufacturer was listed at 49, while Turkish Aerospace Industries was listed at 67.

Roketsan was ranked at 86, according to the 2022 list published on Monday.

Source: TRT World