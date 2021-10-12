Fast News

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the fight against climate change and environmental problems cannot be left only to specific countries.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey October 11, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that everyone should take responsibility in the fight to mitigate climate change and environmental problems.

"Regardless of economic power, location, or historical responsibility, all countries should take action on climate change," Erdogan said in his video message on Tuesday to UN Biodiversity Conference, also known as COP 15.

Mentioning the global challenges such as climate change, environmental disasters, pollution, water and food safety, and loss of biodiversity faced by humanity, he noted that the recent disasters in various parts of the world have shown the grave extent of these problems.

"We all know the fact that everything in nature is interconnected like the links of a chain. Destroyed biodiversity means polluted environment, lost food, and water," said Erdogan.

The UN Biodiversity Conference convenes governments from around the world to agree on a new set of goals for nature over the next decade through the Convention on Biological Diversity in the post-2020 framework process.

The framework also sets out an ambitious plan to implement broad-based action to bring about a transformation in society’s relationship with biodiversity and to ensure that, by 2050, the shared vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled.

Source: AA