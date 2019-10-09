Fast News

FM Mevlut Cavusoglu defends planned Turkish operation in northern Syria saying PKK/YPG terrorists "want to divide Syria." Turkey is expected to launch a military campaign to establish safe zone and relocate refugees there.

Turkish soldiers drive towards the border with Syria near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province on October 8, 2019. (AFP)

October 9, Wednesday

PKK/YPG 'wants to divide Syria' – Turkey's FM

Turkey will inform all relevant countries, including the Syrian regime, about its planned offensive into northeastern Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

He said, "There's a terror organisation on our southern border. This poses serious threats to our security. We often confiscate American weapons inside our own borders. Those were given to the YPG."

He said the YPG and the PKK are the same terrorists who also oppress the local people.

"Over 300,000 Syrian Kurds were sent to Turkey as refugees because they disagreed with them," he said.

"This is a separatist terrorist organisation and wants to divide Syria, while we support Syria's territorial integrity. So, we've decided to start an operation against them," Cavusoglu said.

Turkey, US discuss steps for Syria 'safe zone'

Senior Turkish and US officials discussed measures for the formation of a "safe zone" in northeastern Syria and possible steps after a Turkish offensive in the region, broadcaster NTV said, as Ankara poised to launch its operation.

Ibrahim Kalin, an aide to President Tayyip Erdogan, told US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien in a phone call that Turkey's operation aimed to clear its border of militants and to ensure the return of Syrian refugees, NTV said.

'Rally behind Turkey' – Top Erdogan aide tells global community

Turkish military forces, together with the recently branded The Syrian National Army will cross the Syrian border "shortly", Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director said early on Wednesday, as a surprise withdrawal of US troops made way for the Turkish operation.

In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the US has borne the brunt of the anti-Daesh campaign for a long while.

"Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army, is willing and able to take the lead now and drive it home, bringing millions of refugees back to Syria in the process," Altun wrote.

"At this critical juncture, the international community must rally behind Turkey's rebuilding and stabilisation efforts," he added.

"The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly," he said.

The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly.



PYD calls for human-shields

Russia on Wednesday warned US policies in Syria could "ignite" the whole region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned of the risks of Washington sending mixed signals on an American withdrawal from northern Syria.

Also on Wednesday, the PYD ruling parts of northeastern Syria called up civilians to head to the border with Turkey ahead of planned Turkish operation.

"We announce three days of general mobilisation in northern and eastern Syria," it said in a statement, asking all civilians to "head to the border with Turkey to fulfill their duty."

October 8, Tuesday

Syria opposition coalition throws support behind Turkey

The National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said it is ready to fight against terrorism with Turkey.

The coalition late on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and cooperating with its partners to defeat terrorist organisations.

The umbrella organisation, also known as the Syrian National Coalition, "is ready to combat terror in cooperation and joint action with the brothers in Turkey so as to safeguard the national interests of the Syrian people with all their Arab, Kurd, Turkmen, Assyrian, and other components," it said in a statement.

"The coalition hopes these efforts will succeed in finding a solution that will ensure the defeat of the PYD [YPG] militia and the trans-border terror groups that turned this region into a hotbed of chaos, violence, and terrorism," it added.

