The event signals a thaw between Azerbaijan and Armenia a month after the two sides clashed along the border while highlighting Türkiye's role as a reliable arbiter in the region.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the European Political Community (AST) meeting in Prague, the capital of Czech Republic. Upon his arrival at the Prog Castle, where the meeting will be held, Erdoğan was greeted by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. (AA)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) in the Czech Republic.

The event's main highlight on Thursday however was President Erdogan bringing together Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Czech Republic’s capital Prague.

Last month, President Erdogan hinted at meeting Pashinyan and Aliyev in Prague to not only boost Türkiye's normalisation with Armenia but also help the two estranged nations -- Azerbaijan and Armenia -- break the ice.

Erdogan arrived on Thursday in Prague for the community meeting which brings together leaders of the 27 EU states and 17 other European countries – Türkiye, UK, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Moldova, and Georgia.

It aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation on issues of common interest and to strengthen the security, stability, and prosperity of the European continent, according to a European Union statement.

Erdogan is set to convey Türkiye’s views, contributions, and assessments on the challenges Europe is currently facing to its peace and security, energy, climate, and economic situation.

Later, Erdogan will attend the closing session of the EPC in dinner format.

The Czech Republic, the meeting's host, currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

Source: AA