Fast News

The summit represents an opportunity for Türkiye, which has shown a "tremendous performance" in solving problems, says the Turkish ambassador to the Czech Republic.

The European Political Community will aim to foster dialogue and cooperation on issues of common interest and to strengthen the security, stability, and prosperity of the European continent. (AA)

The first meeting of the European Political Community will start in the Czech capital of Prague on Thursday.

The group will see the gathering of leaders of the 27 EU states and 17 other European countries — Türkiye, the UK, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Moldova, and Georgia.

It aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation on issues of common interest and to strengthen the security, stability, and prosperity of the European continent, according to a European Union statement.

“This platform for political coordination does not replace any existing organisation, structure or process and does not aim to create new ones at this stage,” the statement said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be among the leaders attending the summit.

He will hold sideline meetings with other leaders in attendance, including Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

EU leaders will also hold an informal meeting on Friday, where “Russia’s war in Ukraine, energy and the economic situation” will top the agenda, the statement said.

READ MORE: What is the 'European Geopolitical Community'?

'Opportunity for Türkiye'

The summit represents an opportunity for Türkiye, as it has shown a "tremendous performance" in solving problems beyond the abilities of other countries, said the Turkish ambassador to the Czech Republic.

"This meeting is actually an opportunity for Türkiye because, as it has been for centuries, as the most Western country in the East and the most Eastern country in the West, demonstrates a tremendous performance in solving problems that other countries cannot," Egemen Bagis told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Bagis said Türkiye is Europe’s "most important" partner for reaching solutions to many issues, including energy, migration, and security, though some countries were trying to block Türkiye from being invited.

If the European Political Community becomes better established, and meets regularly, "it is certain that we will be one of the most important actors of this union,” he added.

"There is a Russia-Ukraine war going on which threatens all humanity and everyone is worried about, but Türkiye is the only country that can establish a dialogue with both sides," said Bagis.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an Ankara-brokered agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February.

Last month, Türkiye also mediated a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev. And in March, it brought together the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers – the only such top-level meeting since the fighting began.

READ MORE: Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia to meet in Prague quadrilateral summit

Source: AA