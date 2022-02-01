Fast News

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said Turkiye’s dialogue with both Ukraine and Russia continues while it undertakes its responsibilities within NATO as part of the alliance.

Hulusi Akar has warned that the latest tensions “pose the danger of uncontrolled escalation” and urged all parties concerned to remain calm. (AA)

Turkiye has urged Russia, Ukraine and the West to engage in dialogue to defuse the current tension between Moscow and Kiev.

Turkiye’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar warned on Monday that the situation in the Black Sea region may lead to “uncontrolled escalation”.

Turkiye’s dialogue with both Ukraine and Russia continues while it undertakes its responsibilities within NATO as part of the alliance, Akar told TRT.

“As such, we, as Turkiye, urge all parties concerned to remain calm and engage in coordination, cooperation and dialogue,” Akar said, warning that the latest tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the West “pose the danger of uncontrolled escalation”.

Montreux Convention

Commenting on the passage of ships in the Black Sea straits, Akar said Turkiye would remain committed to the rules set by the Montreux Convention.

"The status of the straits (regarding the rules on the passage of ships of Black Sea and non-Black Sea countries) set by the convention benefits all parties," he said

"In the current circumstances, there is no question of abandoning this convention. As for the Black Sea dialogue, Turkiye is doing everything it should. We will continue our dialogue with Russia and Ukraine and we will fulfil our NATO obligations," he added.

He underlined that the Montreux Convention of 1936 regulated the regime of the Turkish Straits and the transit of naval warships to the Black Sea is essential to security and stability in the region.

The US, with its European allies, has been warning that Russia is setting the stage for an invasion of Ukraine and has pre-positioned over 100,000 troops on its border with the former Soviet republic alongside significant artillery and tank deployments.

Moscow has denied preparing for a military offensive, saying its troops are there for regular exercises.

