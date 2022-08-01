POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Should Iran come back to the negotiating table for a new nuclear deal?
Should Iran come back to the negotiating table for a new nuclear deal?
Two weeks ago, Iran told the UN that it had begun enriching uranium by up to 20%. That's far from weapons' grade territory, but still, alarm bells were set off. As a result, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy sprang into action. In an op-ed in the Financial Times, Josep Borrell announced he'd submitted a new plan that couldn't include a better compromise. Can an accord be resurrected, or has Iran's nuclear program already come too far? Guests: Hassan Ahmadian Assistant Professor of Middle East Studies at University of Tehran Ali Fathollah-Nejad Iranian Expert at the American University of Beirut Negar Mortazavi Iranian-American Journalist
August 1, 2022
