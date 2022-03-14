World Share

Russia plans on banning 200 Western export goods in retaliation

Russia has announced that it will ban the export of 200 products, including many raw materials used by manufacturing, food processing, construction and tech companies. The country is a major source of metals, minerals and machines for a number of industries. Oktay Tanrisever, chairperson of the Center for Black Sea and Central Asia, weighs in on what effect this move will have on Russia’s economy. #Russia #Ukraine #exportban