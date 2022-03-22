What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Could the Conflict in Ukraine Help Iran Get a Better Nuclear Deal?

After Joe Biden took office last year, one of his top diplomatic priorities was to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Not much progress was made, but then Russia attacked Ukraine and worsened an already fragile global energy market. Now talks with Iran are taking place under a very different climate. Guests: Ali Fathollah-Nejad Associate Fellow at the American University of Beirut Stephen Herzog Senior Researcher at ETH Zurich