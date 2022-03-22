POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could the Conflict in Ukraine Help Iran Get a Better Nuclear Deal?
14:37
World
Could the Conflict in Ukraine Help Iran Get a Better Nuclear Deal?
After Joe Biden took office last year, one of his top diplomatic priorities was to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Not much progress was made, but then Russia attacked Ukraine and worsened an already fragile global energy market. Now talks with Iran are taking place under a very different climate. Guests: Ali Fathollah-Nejad Associate Fellow at the American University of Beirut Stephen Herzog Senior Researcher at ETH Zurich
March 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?